EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

SATS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EchoStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $14.76 on Friday. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $413.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.00 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, analysts expect that EchoStar will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EchoStar news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,049,000 after buying an additional 33,451 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 39,575 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

