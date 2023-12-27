Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) is LS Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 2.2% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.30. The stock had a trading volume of 117,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.73. The stock has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.46 and a 1-year high of $201.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

