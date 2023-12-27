Edgecoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $195,807.60 (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Edgecoin has a market capitalization of $993.36 million and approximately $195,807.60 worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Edgecoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @ebankofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin (EDGT) is a 2014-launched cryptocurrency with a total supply of 21 million coins, similar to Bitcoin. It utilizes blockchain technology for fast, efficient, and secure online transactions while prioritizing privacy and security. Being open-source, it enables new feature and application development. Notably, Edgecoin is resistant to mining attacks and inflation due to its unique algorithm. It serves as an alternative currency for online payments and an investment vehicle, with plans for a decentralized exchange to facilitate the trading of other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

