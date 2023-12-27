Electroneum Market Cap Hits $58.63 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 66.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $58.63 million and approximately $788,703.05 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006833 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000063 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,961,965,095 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.