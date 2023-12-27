Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.55

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.74 ($0.01), with a volume of 1000528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.61 ($0.01).
Empyrean Energy Trading Up 21.5 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.79. The firm has a market cap of £7.24 million, a PE ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.41, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.
About Empyrean Energy
Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Empyrean Energy
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Empyrean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empyrean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.