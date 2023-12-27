Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.55

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.74 ($0.01), with a volume of 1000528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.61 ($0.01).

Empyrean Energy Trading Up 21.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.79. The firm has a market cap of £7.24 million, a PE ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.41, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.

About Empyrean Energy

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

