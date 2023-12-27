Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Decreased by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises about 2.3% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,293. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 234.23%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

