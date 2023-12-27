Energi (NRG) Price Up 3.7% This Week

Energi (NRG) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, Energi has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $10.80 million and $212,492.88 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00099043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00027798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00021030 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009439 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,731,844 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

