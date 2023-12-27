Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Energizer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Energizer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Energizer from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

NYSE ENR opened at $32.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.02. Energizer has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $37.89.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 107.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 42.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

