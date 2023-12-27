Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 109,446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 134,346 shares.The stock last traded at $14.16 and had previously closed at $14.49.
Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $593.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20.
Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Enliven Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Enliven Therapeutics
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enliven Therapeutics
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.