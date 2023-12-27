Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 109,446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 134,346 shares.The stock last traded at $14.16 and had previously closed at $14.49.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $593.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enliven Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 7,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $101,204.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $163,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,008 shares of company stock valued at $594,356. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

