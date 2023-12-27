Ergo Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $122.92 million and approximately $652,425.05 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00003962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,917.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.08 or 0.00177277 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.15 or 0.00596842 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009217 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.05 or 0.00405538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00051382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00146596 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000683 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 72,288,918 coins and its circulating supply is 72,289,809 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

