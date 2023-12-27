Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Purchased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $49.28.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.307 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet cut Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

