EthereumFair Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $91,230.55 (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One EthereumFair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000544 BTC on major exchanges. EthereumFair has a market capitalization of $28.65 million and $91,230.55 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

EthereumFair Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 tokens. The official website for EthereumFair is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair.

EthereumFair Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.26633215 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $89,708.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

