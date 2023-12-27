Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives $26.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVBG shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO David Wagner sold 3,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $65,032.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,210.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 5,584 shares of company stock valued at $115,345 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Everbridge by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 42.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Everbridge by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 54,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Everbridge will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

