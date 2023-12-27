Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Up 4.4%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 164,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 445,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on EXAI shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Exscientia from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exscientia from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Exscientia from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Exscientia Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 million. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 32.95% and a negative net margin of 593.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 101.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 2,269.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the third quarter worth $58,000. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

