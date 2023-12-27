Ferguson (LON:FERG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15,205.00

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as £152.05 ($193.20) and last traded at £150.80 ($191.61), with a volume of 66567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £149.30 ($189.71).

Ferguson Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is £135 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £128.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,166.67, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.75. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,548.85%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

