Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.75 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $625.67 million and approximately $162.08 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00103351 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00027448 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00009697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00021010 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 829,381,088 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

