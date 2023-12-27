Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNF. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $50.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 119.7% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

