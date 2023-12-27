Financial Strategies Group Inc. Acquires 1,673 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

MUB stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.75. 1,916,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553,610. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.14.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

