Financial Strategies Group Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,578 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 5.9% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 60,258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 26,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SPEM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.13. 1,234,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,508. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average is $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $36.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

