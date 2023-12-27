Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.22. 449,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,092. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $128.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.21.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

