Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $2.60 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises 0.8% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of KLA by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,840,000 after acquiring an additional 715,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,032,000 after acquiring an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.
KLA Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $591.11. The company had a trading volume of 121,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,068. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $594.89. The company has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.99.
KLA Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.
KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.94.
About KLA
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
