Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $219,000 Stock Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,625 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 341.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,640.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

Graniteshares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 473,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,191. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $20.60.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

