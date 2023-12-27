First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTCS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $79.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $69.70 and a twelve month high of $80.45.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

