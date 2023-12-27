First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period.

FTCS opened at $79.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $69.70 and a 12 month high of $80.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

