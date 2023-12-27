First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional cut its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,339 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $11,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,828,000 after acquiring an additional 105,738,745 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 748,287 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after buying an additional 219,620 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,363,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,774,000 after buying an additional 161,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,933,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.75. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $54.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1658 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

