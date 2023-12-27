Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Lowered by Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 2.4% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after buying an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after buying an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Fiserv by 1,878.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,806,000 after buying an additional 1,247,904 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,749,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.8 %

FISV stock opened at $132.59 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

