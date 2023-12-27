Flagstar Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,947 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XAR stock opened at $136.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.12. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $136.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

