Flagstar Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $116.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $117.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

