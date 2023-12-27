Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 10,484.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 104,317 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 10,939.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 642,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,813,000 after acquiring an additional 636,674 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 5,691.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 132,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 129,947 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2,134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 176,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after buying an additional 168,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BATS:FAUG opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $558.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.51.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

