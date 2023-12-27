Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $377,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $423,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 267,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 74,541 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 50,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

