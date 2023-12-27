Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $377,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $423,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 267,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 74,541 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 50,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $31.59.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

