Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $473,000 Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 483.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Price Performance

Shares of FMAY opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.18. The company has a market cap of $493.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

