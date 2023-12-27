Flagstar Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILCB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $73,000.

NYSEARCA ILCB opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $51.83 and a 12 month high of $65.98. The stock has a market cap of $845.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.23.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

