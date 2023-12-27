Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 1,095 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 149,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 333,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after acquiring an additional 29,673 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $313,000.

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average is $40.27. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

