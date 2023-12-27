Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 1,095 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 149,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 333,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 29,673 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $46.38.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

