Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 1,283 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISCB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 182.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 40,445 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 35,599 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,313,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 25,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ISCB opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average is $48.80. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The company has a market cap of $230.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.