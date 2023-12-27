Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires 1,004 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.03. 683,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,161,601. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

