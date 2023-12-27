Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1 %

MA stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $423.92. The stock had a trading volume of 134,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,973. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $427.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $397.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $401.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

