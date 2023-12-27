Garrison Point Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 134.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

