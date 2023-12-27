Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Holdings Decreased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 3.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on GL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Globe Life stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $121.30. 73,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,244. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $125.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 9.64%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,830 shares of company stock worth $9,963,438. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

