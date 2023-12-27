Gode Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $23,318.41 (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Gode Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and $23,318.41 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gode Chain has traded 25% higher against the US dollar.

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

