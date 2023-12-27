Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.68

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.68 and last traded at $32.64, with a volume of 88490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.58.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.93.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 247.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.