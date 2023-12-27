Goldstein Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.14. The stock had a trading volume of 366,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,580. The stock has a market cap of $106.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.05.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

