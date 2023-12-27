Goldstein Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 809,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,861 shares during the quarter. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up 4.8% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $23,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 430.8% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DBMF traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.84. 71,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,418. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.78. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

