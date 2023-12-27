Goldstein Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,799 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $11,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.00. 539,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,270,940. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

