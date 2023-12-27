Goldstein Advisors LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Goldstein Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,219 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.28. The stock had a trading volume of 723,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,596. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.05. The company has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

