Goldstein Advisors LLC Sells 328 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Goldstein Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,059 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,468,000 after buying an additional 1,073,518 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,225. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.00. The company has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

