Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Shares Gap Down to $59.78

Shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.78, but opened at $57.90. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares last traded at $57.90, with a volume of 152 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s payout ratio is -986.32%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

