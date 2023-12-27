Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Makes New $949,000 Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 62,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

