Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 70 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.60.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $221.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $173.21 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.26.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

